Dayton area Chick-fil-A to be closed for renovations

The Centerville Chick-fil-A, located at 5301 Cornerstone N. Blvd. is about six miles away from the Washington Twp. restaurant. Chick-fil-A lovers can also go to the Dayton Mall location to order their favorite sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries.

On the Washington Twp. restaurant’s Facebook page, Chick-fil-A was asked how long they will be closed and in a reply to a customer they stated they do not have a definite reopen date, but are hoping no longer than 10 to 12 weeks.