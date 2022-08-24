BreakingNews
Dayton Art Institute seeks volunteers for Oktoberfest

Dayton Art Institute's 2022 Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 23-25. CONTRIBUTED

Volunteers are needed to participate in one of Dayton’s most popular fall festivals.

Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest, slated Sept. 23-25, seeks volunteers for multiple duties including selling mugs and T-shirts, selling soft drinks and water, and staffing admission gates.

“Oktoberfest wouldn’t be possible without the support of more than 2,000 individuals each year,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger, in a release. “Oktoberfest is a wonderful way to bring everyone in our diverse community together, whether attending, volunteering to support the festival, or both! As the DAI’s largest annual fundraiser, it plays a vital role in supporting museum operations throughout the year, and our volunteers are crucial to the festival’s success.”

Explore10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Those interested in volunteering must register through the museum’s Oktoberfest Volunteer Hub, which can be accessed on the Oktoberfest page of the Dayton Art Institute website at daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest.

Dayton Art Institute's 2022 Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 23-25.

Oktoberfest kicks off on Friday with the Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Preview Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festivities will continue Saturday from noon to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Advance tickets for the Preview Party are on sale now via the Oktoberfest page of the DAI website. Preview Party tickets may also be purchased by phone, at 937-223-4278, or in person at the Dayton Art Institute during regular museum hours.

ExploreDowntown Dayton breakfast, brunch spot closes

Advance Oktoberfest general admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday may be purchased at: Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood, Washington Square and Springboro; Arrow Wine on Far Hills and Lyons Road; Ghostlight Coffee on Patterson, Wayne and at the Second Street Market; Coffee Hub in Xenia and Beavercreek; or in person at the Dayton Art Institute during regular museum hours.

The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

