Dayton artist’s paintings spotted with Vice President Kamala Harris

Ja-Mae Abney, a 2009 Stviers School for the Arts graduate, has several oil paintings on display in a Cincinnati coffee house where Vice President Kamala Harris recently made a visit. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The vice president was in Cincinnati Friday, April 30 for a roundtable discussion on public transit. On her way out of town — accompanied by news photographers — she stopped at BlaCk Coffee Lounge, 824 Elm St, where Abney’s work is on display.

Harris reportedly ordered a Wakanda specialty blend coffee and chatted with the manager of the coffee house as she was photographed framed by Abney’s paintings.

Vice President Kamala Harris stops in to the blaCk Coffee Lounge, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Abney is a 2009 Stivers School for the Arts graduate and the owner of Jam Ocean Blue House of Art, a business that specializes in portraits done in oil paint.

Abney hung the paintings, and another of singer Erykah Badu, at the coffee house last month. She describes her portrait style as realism mixed with a little fantasy.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to Tsehai Henry, Black Owned Coffee manager, while visiting the coffee shop during her America Back on Track tour on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Cara Owsley Credit: Cara Owsley

The visit was an unexpected pick-me-up for Abney who said the art profession has its highs and lows.

“I wasn’t feeling inspired and out of nowhere that post comes up with the vice president standing next to my picture and it re-motivated me,” Abney said. “It was a little reminder to keep going, you’re doing something right here.”