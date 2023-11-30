Dayton bakery reopens in new spot on Shroyer Road

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Shroyer Road building has been the home to various bakeries for the last 19 years, Coyle said. It most recently housed La Puf Sweets.

“I’m very excited to continue to provide a bakery to this neighborhood,” Coyle said. “When La Puf left I’m sure that created a hole for them, so I’m very happy to fill that spot.”

Customers can expect a larger variety of treats for walk-ins. Coyle said she will have different kinds of cookies, cupcakes, brownies, cannoli, pastries and more.

In addition to providing a limited amount of custom cake orders, Coyle is now offering ready to pick-up cakes.

She is excited to provide a happy, welcoming place for her customers and can’t wait for returning customers to see her new space.

Say Yes Cakes is open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.