Elsa’s restaurant may close, Sheetz may open at Centerville site
Dayton band Creepy Crawlers anticipates release of debut EP

Horror punk project spins out of Cricketbows.

After decades of making music with local acts like Cricketbows and Jackalopes, musician and tattoo artist Rev. Chad Wells was as surprised as anybody his latest project, the Creepy Crawlers, landed a label deal after releasing one song. His new horror punk outfit with Scarika Watson (vocals) and P.J. Wells (bass) released “The Power and the Fury (of Rock and Roll)” digitally in October and caught the attention of with UK-based We Are Horror Records, the label behind the compilation, “Horror Punk’s Not Dead Vol. 1.”

The musicians recently discussed the Creepy Crawlers’ debut EP, which releases Feb. 14.

Wells: “We’ve been releasing Cricketbows singles but we kind of splintered away to do all these other things. We did New Wave Vendetta with Dan Canzonieri. We did a ghost hunting show for a minute.”

Watson: “The show was good. The pandemic ended that, nothing else. When we came back to doing Cricketbows stuff, we were in a completely different headspace.”

Explore25 events to keep you busy throughout January in Dayton

Wells: “We could do whatever we wanted to do so why not? I like to come up with ideas, organize things and see it through it’s done. It’s fun for me to have that because bands become open ended. There’s a lot of waiting and I just want to have an idea, figure out the steps to achieve it and then go for it. The pandemic allowed us to tweak that process.”

Watson: “I love Cricketbows. We’re just setting her to sleep for a little bit, but this is fantastic. It’s allowed us to explore these other creative outlets. It’s neat not to be stuck being pigeonholed into one specific genre. If you have it in you, let it out and explore that for a while. It’s been fun to play with all the influences we’ve had and explore them a little bit.”

PJ: “I’ve always wanted to do music myself, so this is really exciting. When I was little, I was on recordings my dad did, so I’m used to it. I’m always there in the background, even if I’m not playing, but it’s cool to listen to a song and go, ‘I did that! I played bass on that.’ It’s exciting to join the thing I’ve been watching forever.”

Wells: “The label we signed to in England is (comprised of) guys that did a horror punk radio show over there. They found my old band the Jackalopes and were like, ‘What is this?’ We started corresponding and they showed me all this new stuff. I felt like we still had something to add to that.”

ExploreYEAR IN REVIEW: Live music in Dayton came back strong in 2022

More info: www.wearehorrorrecords.bandcamp.com.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.

Don Thrasher, a native of Gadsden, Alabama, has been a weekly contributor for the Dayton Daily News since 2003. He covers national and international music, performance and art. Don is a versatile writer, who has interviewed ballet dancers, professional athletes, authors, comedians, filmmakers, rodeo clowns and other disparate figures.

