Dayton Barbecue Company to open restaurant in downtown Dayton

The Dayton Barbecue Company is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the former location of Smokin’ Bar-B-Que in downtown Dayton.

Owner Eric Evans, a Dayton native and 2006 Trotwood-Madison High School graduate, officially started The Dayton Barbecue Company in 2021 by doing pop-ups across the Dayton area. He recalled dusting off his smoker during the coronavirus pandemic and posting videos of the food he made before starting his business.

The Dayton Barbecue Company focuses on southern style barbecue. In this style,the food is cooked low and slow. Customer favorites include Baked Mac n’ Cheese, Chopped Brisket and Pulled Pork.

Evans had originally planned to open a spot in 2nd Street Market, but when things didn’t work out he continued to do pop-ups at Branch & Bone Artisan Ales in Dayton, Toxic Brew Company in Dayton, Devil Wind Brewing in Xenia, The Exchange in Pleasant Hill and Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon.

Brick-and-mortar restaurant was the next step

Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, located at 200 E. Fifth St., had been on Evans’ radar since AJ Bauer and his brother, Branden, took it over in 2019.

Over the summer, Evans found out the restaurant was for sale and reached to the owners. AJ happened to be at Hidden Valley Orchards when The Dayton Barbecue Company was serving food. Evans said he tried it and the rest is history.

Evans is teaming up with Arthur Winfrey, his best friend since elementary school, for the brick-and-mortar location. Winfrey will be the chef and general manager of the restaurant.

“He has extensive history inside of the kitchen, inside our city, that’s going to be very beneficial to the growth of Dayton Barbecue,” Evans said.

Winfrey, who is also a 2006 Trotwood-Madison High School graduate, has worked around 15 years in the Dayton-area restaurant scene. He said he has helped restaurants such as BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Copper’s Hawk open in the area.

“I’m doing something that I love to do and I’m doing it with someone I love and actually care about,” Winfrey said. “I see his vision. I know his vision.”

Updates planned for restaurant location

The Dayton Barbecue Company hopes to be up and running by the second week of November for holiday orders and pop-up offerings. A grand opening is planned for late March.

Evans encourages customers to be patient as the restaurant becomes a “premier destination.”

“We’re the gateway of the Oregon District, so we take that at high regard,” Evans said.

They have plans to put in a new smoker, remodel the inside and outside of the restaurant, add outdoor seating by spring 2024 and hopefully have an outdoor bar by summer 2024. They also hope to introduce new menu items and work with area vendors for their ingredients.

“Right now, I feel honored, overwhelmed and anxious because I don’t want to fail my city,” Evans said.

Winfrey added, “I’ve always known (Evans) was going to have his own (restaurant). I’ve always known that and to be right here with him it’s an honor.”

The Dayton Barbecue Company is looking to hire at least 10 people. Their next pop-up is at Toxic Brew Company from 6 p.m. to sold out on Friday, Oct. 20. For more information and updates, visit The Dayton Barbecue Company’s Facebook or Instagram pages.