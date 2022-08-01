Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar to reopen Friday with release of rye whiskey

As the cocktail bar reopens its doors, Dayton Barrel Works is releasing its Rubicon Creek Small Batch Straight Rye Whiskey.

“If anyone has had our Miami Valley Rye, which is our single barrel rye, it is a similar profile to that,” Hilgeman said.

He added the new rye whiskey is a blend of eight barrels and spicier than your typical bourbon.

Dayton Barrel Works is also working on developing a coffee liqueur, which was widely requested among their social media followers, Hilgeman said. The coffee liqueur is expected to be released later this year.

Hilgeman said they are excited to welcome people back into the space.

“We’re looking forward to releasing our new spirits, continue to grow our portfolio and offer Dayton (items) that (aren’t) necessarily here at the moment,” he said.

He noted Dayton Barrel Works is also working on adding food to the cocktail bar.

For more information about Dayton Barrel Works, located at 318 E. Second Street, visit www.daytonbarrelworks.com or the distillery’s Facebook page.