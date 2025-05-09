Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival celebrates bold voices in cinema

“We are here to provide a platform for Black women and make sure Black women are spotlighted in these spaces because Black women can do anything,” said Mitchell, who will be graduating this fall. “Providing spaces like this creates the emphasis that it’s important for Black girls to know they can be filmmakers. When spaces are made for us anything is possible.”

On a larger scale Mitchell says the lack of representation within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continues to be cause for concern.

“At this year’s Oscars there were no Black women nominated for Best Director and Black women producers are rarely nominated as well,” she said. “The acting categories is where you (mostly) see Black women and it’s usually just one or two of us. That’s why it’s very important to emphasize Black women are storytellers and we are here to tell our stories. And if you don’t want to make spaces for us, we will make spaces ourselves.”

The festival will open with “Seeds,” an intimate look at Black generational farmers in the American South. Developed over a period of nine years and shot with black-and-white cinematography, the film brings everyday humanity to the forefront while exploring the decline of Black land ownership.

“Seeds” is directed by Dayton native and Wright State University motion pictures graduate Brittany Shyne, who won the Grand Jury Prize in Documentary.

“In my curation of the festival I wanted to make sure we focused on celebrating Black women who are making strides in the industry currently and have made strides in the industry in the past,” Mitchell said. “‘Seeds’ is phenomenal and I’m ecstatic to have it open the festival.”

Mitchell is also excited about “Love & Basketball,” a cultural favorite directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”) starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps. The film is being presented in collaboration with Scripted in Black.

“‘Love & Basketball’ is a classic staple in the Black community and I think it’s a masterpiece in terms of Black women and film,” she said.

The festival also includes a 20th anniversary screening of “Saving Jackie,” a personal look at the long-term effects of drug addiction. The film is written and directed by Wright State University motion pictures alumna Selena Burks-Rentschler who will be in attendance to receive a special award.

In addition Wright State University motion pictures graduate Aisha Ford’s film, “Brownies,” which was screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, will have its Dayton premiere among the curated short films.

The Neon is also happy to host the festival once more and acknowledged its growth.

“Last year’s inaugural Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival was a huge success, and we’re delighted to see such growth in just a year,” said Jonathan McNeal, Neon manager. “Ange’s vision has been embraced by so many people in the community, and the team she has assembled to bring the festival to fruition is inspiring.”

Mitchell anticipates Dayton audiences supporting the festival again as well.

“Year two is about perseverance,” she said. “Last year’s festival was all a blur, a dream come true. I didn’t think people would be so interested in supporting Black women filmmakers just based off of how the film industry treats us in general. But Dayton is in agreeance with Black women being celebrated in film.”

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Black Women’s Film Festival

When: May 15-18

Festival lineup:

Thursday, May 15

7:30 p.m. “Seeds” followed by Q&A with director Brittany Shyne. A cocktail soirée begins at 6:30 p.m. The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

Friday, May 16

4-7 p.m. Filmmaking Workshop with Emmy winner Selena Burks-Rentschler and award-winning director Kailah Ware. Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton.

Saturday, May 17

Noon. Saturday Shorts, a curated collection of short films including the Dayton premiere of Aisha Ford’s “Brownies.” A networking brunch begins at 10 a.m. The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

Sunday, May 18

5 p.m. Awards presentation followed by 7:30 p.m. screening of “Love & Basketball.” The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

Cost: $15

Tickets and more info: daytonbwff.org or neonmovies.com