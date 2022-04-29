BreakingNews
Dayton man found not guilty of murder days after co-defendant pleads guilty to lesser charge
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton brewery teams up with SICSA to launch beer this weekend

The Toxic Brew Company and SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are teaming up to launch a collaboration beer on Sunday, May 1. PHOTO / Tom Gilliam

Combined ShapeCaption
The Toxic Brew Company and SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are teaming up to launch a collaboration beer on Sunday, May 1. PHOTO / Tom Gilliam

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
13 minutes ago

The Toxic Brew Company and SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are teaming up to launch a collaboration beer this weekend.

Lexi, a specialty Belgian Golden Ale, is launching from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, to benefit dogs and cats in need.

ExploreNew bakery opens in Kettering this weekend

“This specialty beer is named after the beloved rescue pup of a member of the Toxic Brew family. In Lexi’s memory, a portion of proceeds from the brew will support rescue pets at SICSA,” the event page on Facebook said.

Lexi will be available on draft and in cans.

Furry friends are welcomed during the launch.

ExploreDowntown Dayton restaurant now open for Sunday brunch

“You can even purchase a dog “beer” (a pet-safe, broth-based drink) and other treats for your four-legged friends from Pet Wants Dayton.” the event page said.

Toxic Brew Company is at 431 E. Fifth St. in Dayton’s Oregon District. For more information, click here.

In Other News
1
White Castle to celebrate National Hamburger Month in May
2
Downtown Dayton restaurant now open for Sunday brunch
3
New bakery opens in Kettering this weekend
4
Randy Travis to appear at Fraze in June
5
Family-owned restaurant in Vandalia looking for new owner

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top