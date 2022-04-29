Dayton brewery teams up with SICSA to launch beer this weekend

Lexi, a specialty Belgian Golden Ale, is launching from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, to benefit dogs and cats in need.

“This specialty beer is named after the beloved rescue pup of a member of the Toxic Brew family. In Lexi’s memory, a portion of proceeds from the brew will support rescue pets at SICSA,” the event page on Facebook said.