Dayton brewery teams up with SICSA to launch beer this weekend

The Toxic Brew Company and SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are teaming up to launch a collaboration beer this weekend.
Lexi, a specialty Belgian Golden Ale, is launching from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, to benefit dogs and cats in need.
“This specialty beer is named after the beloved rescue pup of a member of the Toxic Brew family. In Lexi’s memory, a portion of proceeds from the brew will support rescue pets at SICSA,” the event page on Facebook said.
Lexi will be available on draft and in cans.
Furry friends are welcomed during the launch.
“You can even purchase a dog “beer” (a pet-safe, broth-based drink) and other treats for your four-legged friends from Pet Wants Dayton.” the event page said.
Toxic Brew Company is at 431 E. Fifth St. in Dayton’s Oregon District. For more information, click here.
