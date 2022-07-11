Dayton Burger Week starts today with discounts at area restaurants

- 571 Grill & Draft House (12389 Milton Carlisle Road in New Carlisle)

- Agave & Rye (located at 2 N. Market Street in Troy)

- Draft Bar & Grill (7029 Yankee Road in Liberty Township)

- Frisch’s Big Boy (19 locations across the Dayton area)

- Gold Star Chili (Germantown, Middletown, Franklin, Fairfield, Liberty Township and Cincinnati locations)

- The Pub Beavercreek (39 Greene Boulevard in Beavercreek)

Restaurants are subject to change, Frank said.

Tim Juday, owner of 571 Grill & Draft House, said this is undoubtedly the best week to explore new restaurant locations around the Dayton area in search of America’s favorite burger.

“This event provides us the opportunity to creatively showcase our lineup of burgers and let guests see how our innovative approach to the American Burger has made us a popular burger destination,” Juday said.

571 Grill & Draft House is participating in Dayton Burger Week starting on Tuesday, July 12 by featuring the “Duchess,” a new burger. The item consists of a blended steak burger with lettuce, cheddar cheese, onion straws, applewood smoked bacon and a secret sauce.

Dayton Burger Week organizers have made it easier to navigate the week by creating a custom app that will reward customers throughout the week. The app is available now in both Google Play and Apple Store.

If you check in at four or more restaurants on the Dayton Burger Week App, you will be entered to win $250 in gift cards and an ultimate grill out, courtesy of the Ohio Beef Council, Frank said.

“Burger Week will once again lift the community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city,” Frank said.

Dayton Burger Week is presented by the Ohio Beef Council. For more information or to view menus from participating restaurants, visit www.daytonburgerweek.com.