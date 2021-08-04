Dayton celebrates National Night Out with community

A caravan of city leaders and public safety personnel made stops Tuesday evening at five Dayton neighborhoods in celebration of the 38th annual National Night Out.
Interim Dayton Police Chief Matt Carper said it was refreshing to see all the smiling faces from the neighborhoods.
“We’re able to celebrate our partnership with the community in five different locations tonight,” he said from the Dayton Metro Library - Northwest Branch at 2410 Philadelphia Drive. “We do it every year, we did miss it last year because of COVID.”
Other stops were at the Oak & Ivy Park, 798 Anderson-Goodrich Court; Edgemont solar Gardens, 907 Miami Chapel Road; Huffman Historic District, East Third and June streets; and the Oregon District’s Newcom Founders Park at the corner of Brown and Green streets.
“We’re always looking for ways to increase our partnership with the community when it comes to public safety and solving problems in their neighborhoods,” Carper said.