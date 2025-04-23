Dayton Contemporary Dance Company spotlights mental health in spring concert

“With ‘Fantastic Forwards,’ DCDC reveals that hip-hop is a sophisticated world language capable of expressing our deepest human struggles, complex emotions and greatest triumphs,” organizers said in press notes. “Three acclaimed choreographers push the boundaries of movement, seamlessly fusing the rhythmic precision of hip-hop footwork with the fluid expressiveness of contemporary dance and the technical brilliance of classical ballet.”

Here is an overview of the concert’s world premieres:

MENTAL

Choreographed by Ray Mercer, “Mental” brings the unseen battle of mental health to the stage.

DCDC company member Aaron J. Frisby will open the routine in a powerful solo representing the struggle of a Black man wrestling with his own emotions — his thoughts surrounded by voices that haunt, push, and pull.

“Mercer’s aptly-named piece sheds light on the weight of mental health battles, especially in spaces where vulnerability is rarely given room to breathe.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

SOON

Choreographed by Rennie Harris, known as the godfather of hip-hop dance, “Soon” is a heartfelt, soul-stirring piece about community which infuses the spirit of house, gospel and the groove of Philadelphia’s GQ style. In particular the work movingly features the gospel tune “Soon Ah Will Be Done.”

“At its core, (‘Soon’) is a reflection of my own personal journey, a testament to my upbringing in a poverty-stricken neighborhood of North Philadelphia,” Harris said in a press statement. “Growing up in an environment where challenges were abundant, I found strength in the collective spirit of my community.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

PRESSED

Joshua L. Ishmon’s “Pressed” is a gripping work addressing “mental health struggles, the weight of societal expectations and the pressure to be something — or to be seen as something. Through moments of roaring intensity, release and relentless fight, dancers embody the turmoil, resilience, breaking and rebuilding of the human spirit.”

Credit: Russell Florence Credit: Russell Florence

“The pressure you feel being depressed and the impressions you leave on people — all of those things are being encapsulated throughout this work," said the Chicago-based Ishmon, who began creating the work in 2019.

“Fantastic Forwards” also marks the final mainstage production of DCDC’s 56th season.

“As we close our mainstage programming for the ’24–’25 season, I am extremely excited to present three world premieres that showcase the artistry, energy and passion of DCDC artists," said DCDC Chief Executive and Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs in a press statement.

HOW TO GO

What: “Fantastic Forwards”

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $9-$88

More info: daytonlive.org or dcdc.org

Social media: Facebook/Instagram @daytoncontemporarydancecompany

Hashtags: #FantasticForwards #DCDCmoves #DaytonArts #ContemporaryDance

MORE ARTS NEWS

Sign up for Russell Florence Jr.’s “Gem City Living” email newsletter that is delivered to inboxes every Thursday.

DaytonDailyNews.com