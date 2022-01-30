Dayton Daily News welcomes its 2022 Community Advisory Board

“It is my hope that this board will help the Dayton Daily News identify important topics in need of coverage, as well as provide additional scrutiny and alternative perspectives,” new board member Julio Mateo said. “This board can help diversify and enrich the sources in which the Dayton Daily News relies on for stories and data, which can lead to more reliable, independent and comprehensive news content. Ultimately, my hope is that this board will help equip our community members to actively participate in our local democratic systems.”

The newspaper’s Ideas & Voices section also will draw from the contributions and feedback from the board.

“I hope board members come to see these meetings as much as a resource for them as they are for us,” Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman said. “We want them to know they have access to our staff, as well as the reach and impact of our platforms.”

Here are the members of the 2022 advisory board: