Military students eligible for new Wright State University scholarship

Active and retired members of the military account for about 6% of undergraduate college students in the nation, according to Statista and the American Council of Education.

This scholarship is part of Wright State’s ongoing effort to support and honor active and retired military members. In 2023, the Captain Shawn L. English Champion Garden was opened. It is named after a Wright State ROTC graduate killed in the line of duty.

The Active Duty Military Undergraduate Scholarship and the WPAFB Graduate School Scholarship, worth up to $6,000, are part of a continued partnership between Wright State and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Wright State and WPAFB built upon their partnership in December 2024 when Wright State gave the Air Force access to labs, classrooms, office spaces and on-campus housing.