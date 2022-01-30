DAYTON EATS: Food documentaries to chew on

Caption "Barbecue,'' released in 2017, tells the story of grilling across several countries. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Caption "Barbecue,'' released in 2017, tells the story of grilling across several countries. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“Barbecue,” 2017

You may think you know all there is to know about grilling meat over an open flame, but this globetrotting documentary looking at the tradition and ritual of grilling across different cultures and continents. South Africa, Japan, Australia, Mongolia, Sweden, Philippines, Uruguay, the Syria/Jordan border, Texas, Mexico, and New Zealand are the eleven locations that receive a spotlight. It shows that the human experience may be different, but that regardless of where we come from we love to come together and connect with others over a hot fire cooking food.

Order up: Head to a hibachi grill for someone to grill your meat for you, or to Black Rock Bar & Grill to grill it yourself.

“City of Gold,” 2015

I have long loved reading Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles food critic Jonathan Gold, so what a treat to be invited into his world and his mind as he explores L.A. Gold is well known for exploring and discovering the hidden culinary cultures that surround him. This film is a love letter to finding a food adventure.

Order up: Something you have never tried before. Think outside the box and push your boundaries. Gold would approve.

“Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table,” 2016

Ella Brennan paved the way for famous restaurateurs and the modern day restaurant industry. Her restaurant, Commander’s Palace was the destination in the U.S. to have Louisiana Creole cuisine. She played a major role in mentoring generations of chefs including Emeril Lagasse. She was a powerful, visionary force that saw the power and potential of restaurants.

Order up: It’s no Commander’s Palace, but head to Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood in Miamisburg (near the Dayton Mall) for a Cajun Boil with crawfish, black mussels and shrimp.

“Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” 2011

If you love sushi this film is a must see. It chronicles the story of Jiro Ono, an 85-year-old who was at the time considered by many to be the world’s greatest sushi chef. His 10-seat sushi-only restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro received a three-star Michelin Guide rating which is unheard of for a restaurant of its kind. This is a beautiful film that puts the spotlight on what it takes to master and perfect an art form.

Order up: Sushi at Ozu852 in Englewood.

“Spinning Plates,” 2012

Spinning Plates tells the story of three different restaurants and the people that power them and bring them to life. It shows the hard work, dedication and sacrifice that makes restaurants run. It’s compelling and filled with the high highs and low lows that life can bring and the importance of our restaurants and the power of chef driven food in our communities.

Order up: Head to any of your favorite locally-owned restaurants and show your support. Tip extra and be thankful. The restaurant industry has never been easy and it’s especially hard right now. We’re lucky there are talented people out there driven to make wonderful food who are willing to share with us.

The list of food related documentaries I have gobbled up over the years is long. Here are a few other that I have really enjoyed if you are hungry for more.

“Dive!,” 2010

“For Grace,” 2015

“Ingredients: The Local Food Movement Takes Root,” 2009

“Kings of Pastry,” 2009

“A Matter of Taste: Serving Up Paul Liebrandt,” 2011

“Noma: My Perfect Storm,” 2015

“Pressure Cooker,” 2008

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” 2021

“The Search For General Tso,” 2014

“SOMM,” 2012

“Three Stars,” 2010

