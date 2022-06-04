Dayton expat Dale Walton enters digital age with new music

Combined Shape Caption Along with the mid-May release of the new single, “Smile in a Mad Dog’s Eye,” Dale Walton also made remastered versions of older albums like “Double Knot Spy” and “Life and Death” available on all major streaming platforms for the first time. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Along with the mid-May release of the new single, “Smile in a Mad Dog’s Eye,” Dale Walton also made remastered versions of older albums like “Double Knot Spy” and “Life and Death” available on all major streaming platforms for the first time. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Along with the release of the new single, Walton has made remastered versions of older albums like “Double Knot Spy” (1990) and “Life and Death” (2009), which are available on Bandcamp and on all major streaming platforms for the first time. He credits that decision to Evan, 27, who is currently a senior in the music business program at Berklee School of Music.

“The only thing I had on Bandcamp was the anthology, ‘23 Years,’ and the album, ‘Madness and Dreams,’ from 2017,” Walton said. “Then, in 2019, I put out ‘Next to Last,’ which is kind of an acoustic album. I actually did really well on Bandcamp with all that stuff. Then, Evan came to me and said, ‘You need to put all those older releases out on the different streaming channels.’ He was right. I actually have a lot of followers so I’m glad to have it all available on streaming.”

Explore 10 noteworthy shows to see in June

Walton is pleased to know his music has reached South America as well.

“I guess ‘Smile in a Mad Dog’s Eye’ is actually getting airplay in Fargo,” Walton added with a laugh. “And Brazil too. It’s not a mass audience. It’s a selective audience but all any songwriter wants is to just get your stuff heard.”

More info: dalewalton.bandcamp.com.