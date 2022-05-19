Dayton food truck takes funnel cakes to the next level

Funnel cakes are $5 and if you add ice cream on top they are $8.

Glober said he belongs to a group on Facebook where funnel cake vendors share ideas with each other like adding Oreos and strawberries to funnel cakes. Other ideas like adding cereal to his funnel cakes was something he came up with in the grocery store.

Glober explained he had always wanted to have a food truck, but never thought it would feature desserts.

He said his favorite part of owning a food truck is getting to go to different schools, churches and hospitals.

Gem City Funnel Cake King is open noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1118 Rosedale Drive in Dayton. Glober said his food truck is located in front of a business he recently bought. He is planning to open a shaved ice bar in that location by the end of the year.

Caption Gem City Funnel Cake King is expecting to open a shaved ice bar at 1118 Rosedale Drive in Dayton by the end of the year. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption Gem City Funnel Cake King is expecting to open a shaved ice bar at 1118 Rosedale Drive in Dayton by the end of the year. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

This weekend, Gem City Funnel Cake King will be at Costco, 5300 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Centerville, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To book Gem City Funnel Cake King for an event, call 937-279-4902. For more information, visit his Facebook page.