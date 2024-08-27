Chocolate Festival returns to Montgomery County Fairgrounds in October

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Bill Nance and Melody Morris, the co-managers of Faith and Friends Radio who co-host the morning show, launched the festival 22 years ago. At that time, they were both working at WFCJ and started the festival because no one else was doing anything similar in the region.

Morris is known for loving anything and everything chocolate thanks to Nance, who has over emphasized it on the morning show. Listeners have sent her various items about chocolate over the years, but one in particular — a news article about a chocolate festival held in Italy with chocolate baths — stood out. She recalled taking it to Nance as a cute story, but one thing led to another and next thing they knew they were hosting a festival.

Festivalgoers can expect a variety of chocolates. At previous festivals there has been everything from traditional chocolate pieces, cakes, brownies and fudge to more unique items like chocolate covered jalapenos and chocolate covered crickets.

“People can be really, really creative with the chocolate,” Morris said.

The chocolate festival will have 60 vendors, with the majority chocolatiers. There will also be art and craft vendors, nonprofit organizations and other businesses. Those that do not sell chocolate will have free chocolate giveaways at their tables.

And because “you can only eat so much chocolate,” there will be food trucks at the event. Other highlights include an entertainment stage, selfie station, kids games, bounce houses and door prizes.

Christian singer Russ Taff will perform at the festival and be a guest on the radio station’s “Kaleidoscope” shows that will be broadcasted and recorded from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Other local entertainment groups will perform as well.

This year’s festival has a safari theme, “Goin’ On A Chocolate Hunt,” where Vendors are encouraged to decorate their booths.

“What I love the most is seeing all the familiar faces, seeing new festival goers, seeing people enjoy and have a good time and knowing that we are connecting to our community,” Morris said.

More details

The Montgomery County Fairgrounds is located at 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp. The Chocolate Festival is family friendly with free admission. Most of the festival will be indoors.

More online: faithandfriendsradio.com or the radio station’s Facebook page (@faithandfriends)