Dayton Inspires offers limited edition apparel to benefit Dayton Peace Museum

“Every year people ask us where they can purchase Dayton Inspires apparel and in the past the only way was to volunteer. Now community members can support a great organization and get some cool merch to support their city,” Sliver said in a release. “At the end of the day, one thing the world needs more of is peace. That’s why we’ve chosen the Dayton International Peace Museum as the beneficiary for the proceeds of our first of hopefully many, annual merch drops.”

“We believe peacebuilding is a skill that can be taught; a literacy not unlike reading or algebra,” stated Kevin Kelly, Dayton International Peace Museum director in a release. “The Dayton International Peace Museum strives to be a leader in bringing that knowledge to adults and children through an initiative that increases empathy, kindness and compassion.”