Dayton Live updates mask policy

However, “Dear Evan Hansen” (March 8-13) at the Schuster Center, “Everything That’s Beautiful” (through March 13) at the Loft Theatre, and “From Summit to Sea with Andy Mann” (March 13 and 14) at the Victoria Theatre will still require all audience members to be masked.

Other events or artists may also have different requirements. To stay up to date, check DaytonLive.org.