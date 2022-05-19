Dayton mobile dessert lab blends culinary and educational interests

Just Cakin’ It launched last week, but Barrett said she has been baking since 2017. After living in Florida and Indiana, Barrett returned to her hometown to make her mark on the city.

“Dayton is what I love,” Barrett said.

Barrett said she grew up in West Dayton and from the very start was an entrepreneur who had a love for science. She went on to earn a degree in criminal justice, and while she was doing so, became a substitute teacher.

While working in the schools as well as the Dayton Correctional Institution and Lebanon Correctional Institution, Barrett said she unfortunately saw similarities. The result of childhood trauma and lack of exposure to positive outlets led people to become criminals.

She said she took her love for science and passion for helping people and turned it into Just Cakin’ It.

Courtney Barrett, the founder of Just Cakin' It, with her husband, Joshua, and daughters, Bailey (left) and Brooklyn (right).

“If I can catch kids where they are and help them to learn to love school, help them to learn to love science and all of the things that really make up life, then I can easily serve as a deterrent,” Barrett said.

She received a seed fund from the UD Flyer Pitch competition in 2021 to help her launch her business.

“The pitch competition is what helped us get our name out there and get the funding for our foundation,” Barrett said.

She also participated in the Early Risers Academy at Launch Dayton, which helped her shape and mold her business.

She said she is looking forward to making education fun for children throughout the community and give adults a much needed break on the weekends.

“We ignite educational interest in kids,” Barrett said. “We make education fun and go about teaching the youth in a totally different way.”

Just Cakin’ It is hoping to partner with area schools and organizations in the future.

For more information about educational classes and entertainment opportunities, visit www.justcakinit.com.