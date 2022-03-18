Hamburger icon
Dayton native brings humor to ‘Jeopardy!’ appearance

Joel Moss Levinson appears on "Jeopardy!" CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Yellow Springs resident Joel Moss Levinson, a Dayton native and head of content at Rize Education, was a source of fun during his March 17 appearance on “Jeopardy!”

In the interview segment, host Ken Jennings asked the content strategist and creative producer about his time as a touring musician.

“Well, that’s a pretty grandiose term for what I did, but I sang with Jewish teens and kids around the country and traveled all around the country for a while doing it,” Levinson said. “Sort of like a cantor but sillier.”

“Just like a cantor but sillier,” Jennings remarked. “That’s a great line on a resume.”

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Levinson was in third-place with $2,400. Fellow contestant Finn Corrigan, a student from Vista, California, led with $10,800. Returning champion Katie Hargrove, a personal assistant and writer from Redondo Beach, California, garnered $9,800.

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of Nonfiction: “This 1962 classic was dedicated to Albert Schweitzer, who predicted that man ‘will end by destroying the Earth.’” The correct response was Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring.” Levinson playfully answered “Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret.” He opted not to wager, keeping his total at $2,400. Corrigan and Hargrove both offered correct responses, but Corrigan increased his lead ultimately achieving a winning total of $19,601.

Levinson, who delighted Jennings and the audience, received a consolation prize of $1,000.

“You look like a children’s musician,” Jennings said awaiting Levinson’s Final Jeopardy! response. “How can this guy not be a children’s musician?”

Joel is the son of Dayton Daily News reporter Meredith Moss and retired attorney James Levinson. His brother, Stephen, is a copywriter and content producer who wrote for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Joel and Stephen notably filmed their first full-length movie “Boy Band” in Dayton in 2016.

In addition to previously competing on “Wheel of Fortune,” he has visited each of Earth’s seven continents for free, thanks to online contest wins.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

