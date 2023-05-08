Dayton native creates clothing brand honoring love for Gem City

Opehio’s public debut will be at Miamisburg’s Spring Fest Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Kennon is a band director at Troy Christian Schools and realtor with Berkshire Hathaway. He is a 2008 Centerville High School graduate and 2018 Wright State University graduate.

He recalled growing up in Dayton and hearing his friends say they couldn’t wait to leave Ohio. In turn he hopes his brand will inspire greater support for Dayton.

“What we have here is awesome,” Kennon said. “Dayton is a beautiful place, a lot of rich history here and a lot of things to do. As (the) band Hawthorne Heights said, “My heart is in Ohio.””

Although his main focus is teaching band and selling houses, Kennon said if the opportunity arose to open a storefront in downtown Dayton, he wouldn’t be opposed to it. He is also interested in partnering with Dayton shops, bars or restaurants to sell his shirts.

“I want people to feel proud to wear Opehio and show off their Dayton pride,” Kennon said. “I’m excited to see where this journey goes.”

For more information, visit www.opehio.com or the brand’s Instagram page (@opehiothreads).