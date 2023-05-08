BreakingNews
AES Ohio settlement with Dayton could mean millions for low-income residents
X

Dayton native creates clothing brand honoring love for Gem City

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 50 minutes ago

Dayton native Larry Kennon has turned his love and pride for the Gem City into a clothing brand called Opehio.

Kennon’s dream of starting a clothing brand came into fruition in 2020 while he was at home during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. When he struggled to find clothing that he liked which represented his love for Dayton, his vision ultimately transitioned into a Dayton-focused brand.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Opehio’s line includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies that pay homage to the city of Dayton. Kennon said he enjoys making vintage and retro style shirts that have a connection to the Wright Brothers, but his online store features much more.

The name of the brand comes from the Midwestern exclamation “ope” combined with the state of Ohio, Kennon explained.

Opehio’s public debut will be at Miamisburg’s Spring Fest Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Kennon is a band director at Troy Christian Schools and realtor with Berkshire Hathaway. He is a 2008 Centerville High School graduate and 2018 Wright State University graduate.

He recalled growing up in Dayton and hearing his friends say they couldn’t wait to leave Ohio. In turn he hopes his brand will inspire greater support for Dayton.

“What we have here is awesome,” Kennon said. “Dayton is a beautiful place, a lot of rich history here and a lot of things to do. As (the) band Hawthorne Heights said, “My heart is in Ohio.””

ExploreEl Toro started from humble beginnings, now widely known with new concepts on the way

Although his main focus is teaching band and selling houses, Kennon said if the opportunity arose to open a storefront in downtown Dayton, he wouldn’t be opposed to it. He is also interested in partnering with Dayton shops, bars or restaurants to sell his shirts.

“I want people to feel proud to wear Opehio and show off their Dayton pride,” Kennon said. “I’m excited to see where this journey goes.”

For more information, visit www.opehio.com or the brand’s Instagram page (@opehiothreads).

In Other News
1
3 new restaurants coming to Brookville
2
Fairborn chef known for egg rolls moves business into food bus
3
Playwright/educator Michael London wins Governor’s Award for the Arts
4
Come aboard Carillon Park’s new passenger locomotive
5
Where to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation around Dayton

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top