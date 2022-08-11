BreakingNews
Fired Dayton employee RoShawn Winburn won’t go to prison after sentence changed
Dayton native to appear on Food Network’s ‘BBQ USA’ finale

Dayton native Erica Roby, also known as Master of ‘Cue, will be featured Monday, Aug. 15 on Food Network's "BBQ USA" finale.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
30 minutes ago

Dayton native Erica Roby, also known as Master of ‘Cue, will be featured on Food Network’s “BBQ USA” finale Monday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m.

“It is a huge honor to be featured again,” Roby said. “It’s even more exciting because I get to take viewers into the world of competition BBQ!”

According to Food Network, Monday’s episode features Celebrity Chef Michael Symon at the BBQ World Championship held in Memphis in May. Some of the biggest names in BBQ including Myron Mixon, Melissa Cookston and Roby go head-to-head.

ExploreDayton native competes in BBQ World Championship, wins 4th overall

The four-day competition featured teams from all over the United States representing the best of BBQ.

“Memphis in May is the World Championship, so the stakes are high, and it is intense on the BBQ circuit,” Roby explained. “Teams spend tens of thousands of dollars to compete, so getting an award call is everything to these teams and sometimes the stress shows.”

She added the championship is also a huge party where people get to compete in a BBQ sauce wrestling competition.

Her team, Blue Smoke Blaire, cooked brisket and ribs in the competition. Roby said she ended up with a perfect brisket score and tied for first place. For ribs, which is one of the three overall championship pork categories, she came in fourth place overall out of 104 teams.

ExploreErica Roby wins Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl”

In recent months, Roby has traveled across the United States in an RV exploring the best BBQ around in her digital series called, “The Pit Stop with Blue Smoke Blaire.”

“All of the restaurant owners were so welcoming and shared so much of their journey from the corporate world into entrepreneurship,” she said. “I found it energizing to see the American dream in the form of BBQ. It didn’t hurt I got to eat award-winning Texas BBQ for a month straight!”

Roby told Dayton.com she has plans to host pop-up restaurants in Dayton next month.

“I‘ve been traveling as a BBQ ambassador since last year and can’t wait to be back home serving my community,” she said.

Last August, Roby put Dayton on the map by winning Season 2 of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl.”

For more information about Blue Smoke Blaire’s BBQ, visit www.bluesmokeblaire.com or her Instagram page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

