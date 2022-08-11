Dayton native to appear on Food Network’s ‘BBQ USA’ finale

She added the championship is also a huge party where people get to compete in a BBQ sauce wrestling competition.

Her team, Blue Smoke Blaire, cooked brisket and ribs in the competition. Roby said she ended up with a perfect brisket score and tied for first place. For ribs, which is one of the three overall championship pork categories, she came in fourth place overall out of 104 teams.

In recent months, Roby has traveled across the United States in an RV exploring the best BBQ around in her digital series called, “The Pit Stop with Blue Smoke Blaire.”

“All of the restaurant owners were so welcoming and shared so much of their journey from the corporate world into entrepreneurship,” she said. “I found it energizing to see the American dream in the form of BBQ. It didn’t hurt I got to eat award-winning Texas BBQ for a month straight!”

Roby told Dayton.com she has plans to host pop-up restaurants in Dayton next month.

“I‘ve been traveling as a BBQ ambassador since last year and can’t wait to be back home serving my community,” she said.

Last August, Roby put Dayton on the map by winning Season 2 of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl.”

For more information about Blue Smoke Blaire’s BBQ, visit www.bluesmokeblaire.com or her Instagram page.

