Dayton pizzeria reopens and relocates

On Nov. 4, Patriot Eatery and Pizzeria reopened for carryout and delivery at 2119 Germantown St. in Dayton. For now, delivery is only available through the delivery apps DoorDash and Uber Eats.

To order, customers should call 937-496-5734. The Patriot’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.