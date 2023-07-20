Dayton restaurant no longer offers Sunday brunch, adds dinner service

After trying Sunday brunch for a year, the owners of Sueño have decided to discontinue it and add an extra day of dinner service instead.

Co-owner Chris Dimmick acknowledged brunch was something the restaurant needed to grow into upon opening, but after a year of inconsistency it was time to make a change to alleviate team stress.

“A lot of great people do great brunch in downtown and we gave it a go and sometimes things don’t work out,” Dimmick said. “The best move is to be okay with that.”

The restaurant is adding Sunday dinner service from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting July 23.

“This will streamline that Sunday service a lot,” Dimmick said. “For brunch we were sourcing, prepping, preparing and serving food only once a week — a completely different menu.”

Moving forward, Dimmick said customers should keep an eye out for specialty events in the brunch space.

“We’re super thankful for the support,” Dimmick said.

Sueño is located at 607 E. Third Street in Dayton. For more information about the restaurant, visit www.suenodyt.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.