Dayton Society of Artists kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month with art exhibit

“It is our hope that this show will encourage viewers to listen to the visual stories given by the artists identifying as LGBTQIA+ and the allies that support them,” according to a news release from DSA.

In separate events, DSA will host an opening reception for Emergence 2022 and a book discussion by Wright State Professor Karla Huebner at DSA’s gallery, 48 High St., Dayton.

Emergence 2022 is a juried show focusing on work by current students and recent college graduates. University of Dayton professors Glenna Jennings and Julie Jones are jurors for this show. The opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Huebner, an art historian, will discuss her recently published book, “Magnetic Women: Toyen and the Surrealist Erotic”.

Huebner has expertise in 1750-present art including Czech modernism, surrealism, and gender sexuality.

The discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10.

For more information about events through the Dayton Society of Artists go to daytondsa.org.