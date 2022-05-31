dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Society of Artists kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month with art exhibit

Pride Pride by Rylee Richards is part of PRIDE2022 exhibit opening Wednesday at Dayton Metro Library.

Pride Pride by Rylee Richards is part of PRIDE2022 exhibit opening Wednesday at Dayton Metro Library.

What to Know
The Dayton Society of Artists is presenting PRIDE2022, an exhibit showcasing the work of LGBTQA+ artists and their allies.

The exhibit opens Wednesday and continues through July 5 at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. 3rd St. PRIDE2022 is on the second floor, south side of the building and can be viewed during the library’s regular operating hours.

The exhibit focuses on 2D works of various mediums by LBGTQA+ artists and their allies.

“It is our hope that this show will encourage viewers to listen to the visual stories given by the artists identifying as LGBTQIA+ and the allies that support them,” according to a news release from DSA.

In separate events, DSA will host an opening reception for Emergence 2022 and a book discussion by Wright State Professor Karla Huebner at DSA’s gallery, 48 High St., Dayton.

Emergence 2022 is a juried show focusing on work by current students and recent college graduates. University of Dayton professors Glenna Jennings and Julie Jones are jurors for this show. The opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Huebner, an art historian, will discuss her recently published book, “Magnetic Women: Toyen and the Surrealist Erotic”.

Huebner has expertise in 1750-present art including Czech modernism, surrealism, and gender sexuality.

The discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10.

For more information about events through the Dayton Society of Artists go to daytondsa.org.

