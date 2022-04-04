Dayton well-represented at Grammys

Caption Dave Chappelle wins Grammy Caption Dave Chappelle wins Grammy

Three-time Grammy winner Dave Chappelle was nominated in the category of Best Spoken Word Album for “8:46.” Don Cheadle won for “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis.”

Caption Wright State University graduate Law Dunford is a member of the original Broadway cast of "The Girl from the North Country," Grammy-nominated for Best Musical Theater Album. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Wright State University graduate Law Dunford is a member of the original Broadway cast of "The Girl from the North Country," Grammy-nominated for Best Musical Theater Album. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton native and Wright State University graduate Law Dunford, a member of the original Broadway cast of “Girl from the North Country,” was collectively nominated in the category of Best Musical Theater Album. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear won for “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” the first Grammy-winning album for a project originated on TikTok.