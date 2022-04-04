Dayton well-represented at Grammys

The 64th annual Grammy Awards held Sunday in Las Vegas celebrated music’s biggest night with a few Dayton-area connections.
Credit: Chris Pizzello
Credit: Chris Pizzello
Twelve-time Grammy winner John Legend brought poignancy to his moving performance of “Free” in support of Ukraine. Joined by Ukrainian artists such as Siuzanna Iglidan, Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, the stirring moment was heightened by a surprise appearance by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who gave a passionate speech on behalf of his war-torn homeland.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Music video producer Jamee Ranta, a Dayton native and 2004 Stebbins High School graduate, was nominated for her first Grammy as producer of Justin Bieber’s music video “Peaches.” Jon Baptiste won Best Music Video for “Freedom,” one of his five victories.
Three-time Grammy winner Dave Chappelle was nominated in the category of Best Spoken Word Album for “8:46.” Don Cheadle won for “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Dayton native and Wright State University graduate Law Dunford, a member of the original Broadway cast of “Girl from the North Country,” was collectively nominated in the category of Best Musical Theater Album. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear won for “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” the first Grammy-winning album for a project originated on TikTok.
