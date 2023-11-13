Dayton wine bar, late-night food spot now open Wednesdays

Silver Slipper, a wine bar and late-night food option located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, is now open on Wednesdays.

Owned by Dayton natives Lorelei Fink and Simon Gifford, the wine bar was originally open Thursday through Sunday due to its small staff. However, as they approach two years, their staff and business has grown.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Silver Slipper has released a new fall food and cocktail menu that Gifford described as French forward. New food items include French chicken with veggies, tartiflette, Kentucky acorn squash, and autumn vegetables and quinoa.

“We’re definitely a bar before a restaurant, however we’ve expanded our food quite a bit, so you can definitely make a meal out of what we have to offer these days,” Fink said.

The wine bar focuses on low intervention, natural wines, but also has a full bar with cocktails. The owners plan to lean more into their wine and promote bottle sales.

Silver Slipper opened its doors in Feb. 2022 after holding private events and pop-up markets. It is a cozy, intimate spot where people can listen to jazz music in the early evening and anticipate a livelier vibe later in the evening.

“We’ve met so many great people through the bar and so many people that were unexpected,” Fink said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The establishment is named after a bar that used to be on E. Fifth Street. The owners never went to the bar but heard so many stories about it that they wanted to pay homage to it. Gifford recalled driving past the bar when he was growing up.

The owners are looking forward to an upcoming event with Dorothy Lane Market Cheesemonger Baxter Hignite in December in addition to their New Year’s Party.

Silver Slipper is open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday with food available until midnight. For more information, visit the establishment’s Instagram or Facebook pages.