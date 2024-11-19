Dayton’s annual tribute to ‘The Last Waltz’ returns to Victoria Theatre

In 2013, some of Dayton’s most talented musicians gathered to recreate the Band’s final performance at a sold-out show at Gilly’s. Originally planned to be a one-off performance, Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live is now in its 11th year, and has become an annual Dayton Thanksgiving tradition.

This year’s Such a Night performance is on Nov. 27 at the Victoria Theatre.

Daytonian Jeff Opt, the initial organizer behind this tribute concert, grew up watching “The Last Waltz” on TV. The Band’s music always resonated with Opt, but the movie itself frustrated him because it was made up of so many tight, close-up shots; that’s what Scorsese had to work with.

“I wanted to see what else was happening on stage, because I could hear it, just couldn’t see it,” Opt said. “So I thought, Wow, that’d be a fun one to recreate. I don’t have the ability to play it, but luckily I have friends that respond to crazy ideas sometimes.”

More than 25 Dayton musicians, with four generations represented, get together every year to recreate the magic of “The Last Waltz.” Half of the lineup has been a part of Such a Night in some capacity since the beginning.

“People that never played together before the show now have been interacting since we started,” Opt said. “It has deepened connections within our music community, which is already strong here. The band just kind of built itself. I didn’t want it to be note-perfect, but I wanted to capture the spirit of the show.”

The core band (i.e. The Band) is made up of Phil Caviness, Patrick Himes, Steve Phelps, Kyle Byrum, Jimmy D. Rogers and Trey Stone. There is also an eight-piece horn section featuring Kevin Court and Gary King, and a host of others portraying the special guest performers from the film.

Local blueswoman Sharon Lane takes on the night’s titular song, Dr. John’s “Such a Night,” with a gravelly timbre that only she could pull off.

Similarly, Khrys Blank has been growling through “Who Do You Love” in the Ronnie Hawkins’ role since 2015.

Matt Byanski roundhouse kicks his way around the entire stage during his rendition of Van Morrison’s “Caravan.”

David Payne takes command of the house on “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” and Paige Beller has everyone in the palm of her hand when she sings Joni Mitchell’s “Coyote.”

Seth Gilliam, who’s in a few other tribute bands around town, culminates the performance as Bob Dylan, at which point everyone from Such a Night gathers to sing “I Shall Be Released” along with him.

And while it’s difficult to cram everyone involved in the show into so many words, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts — either Aristotle or Robbie Robertson said that.

Since the first show at Gilly’s, Such a Night has performed at the Dayton Art Institute, the Dayton Masonic Center and Yellow Cab Tavern. In 2018, the group performed alongside the Dayton Philharmonic at the Schuster Center. This is Such a Night’s second year at the Victoria Theatre.

Opt has expressed a desire to include ballroom dancing and a full Thanksgiving dinner as part of Such a Night in the future, to make the experience even more authentic to the original show from 1976.

He’s since taken a step back from the show’s organization, allowing others to maintain the well-oiled machine that’s become a tradition.

“It’s been the right combination of elements in terms of the musicians, the material and the pre-existing love that a lot of people have for the film,” said guitarist Rich Reuter, who has assumed some of the logistics along with Steve Phelps and others. “The show has become a part of life for some people, and that’s a really nice thing.”

Proceeds from the performance support the greater community and will benefit WYSO radio (91.3 FM), Adventure Chicks and other local organizations.

“I think I get an unfair amount of attention for it because I was the guy who had the idea,” Opt said. “But the thing that I wish people would take away from this is recognizing that all the musicians on stage, putting on such an amazing show, all have their own bands. I’m just lucky. It amazes me every year just to watch it come together.”

Brandon Berry writes about the local music scene in Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.

How to go

What: Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live

When: 8 p.m., Nov. 27

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $27 - $51

Tickets: daytonlive.org/events/last-waltz/