DCDC hires interim executive director

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) has hired Dayton native Phyllis Brzozowska as interim executive director.
Brzozowska transitionally succeeds Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders, who retired Dec. 31 after 18 years of service.
“As we transition from Ro Nita Hawes-Saunder’s leadership tenure at DCDC due to her retirement, the board is pleased to announce the appointment of a seasoned arts professional, and former DCDC executive director, to the position of interim executive director,” said Jacqueline Gamblin, DCDC Board Chair & CEO JYG Innovations, in a release. “The board looks forward to working with Phyllis while also conducting a national search for a permanent executive director. Please join us in welcoming Phyllis at our upcoming world premiere event at the Victoria Theatre on February 4-5, 2023.”
In 1980 Brzozowska co-founded and developed Cityfolk, a traditional and ethnic arts organization. She also directed Cityfolk for 18 years. Upon leaving Cityfolk, she served as DCDC executive director from 1999 to 2003. In 2003, she moved to Chicago and worked as the executive director of Luna Negra Dance Theater, a Latino contemporary dance company, until Feb. 2007. In Feb. 2007, she moved to Prescott, Arizona to work with Robert Gonzales at the Center for Living Compassion. She worked with Gonzales until her retirement in 2019.
She has been back in Dayton since June 2022 and is excited to postpone retirement to serve in her new role.
“It’s an honor for me to work with a company of world class artists like DCDC,” said Brzozowska. “This is a very wonderful homecoming for me.”
DCDC’s world premiere of “The Black Tour” will be held Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. For more information, visit dcdc.org.
