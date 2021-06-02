Deadly Decadence: Dorothy Lane Market has a new Killer Brownie

Four Whiskey Pecan Fudge Brownies are $20. They can also be ordered online and shipped.

Dorothy Lane Market also includes the brownies in a Best Dad Ever gift set ($70) that also includes Bittermilk Whiskey Sour Mix, Peak Extra Large Ice Cube Trays, and Poppy Popcorn Smoky Texas Popcorn.

Dorothy Lane Market’s Killer Brownie comes in a dozen different flavors including Lemon Blonde, Salted Caramel, German Chocolate and the Original Killer Brownie.