Deadly Decadence: Dorothy Lane Market has a new Killer Brownie

Just in time for Father’s Day, the ingenious minds at The Killer Brownie Company have released a new decadent treat.
The Whiskey Pecan Fudge Brownie is the newest addition to Dorothy Lane Market’s Killer Brownie line-up.
Starting today, Wednesday, June 2, the limited-edition brownie is available at all three Dorothy Lane Market locations while supplies last.
Credit: Gina Weathersby
“The smooth flavor of barrel-aged whiskey is imbued within moist fudge brownie mixed with crunchy pecans, heath bits, and chocolate chips,” reads the description on the Dorothy Lane Market website.
Four Whiskey Pecan Fudge Brownies are $20. They can also be ordered online and shipped.
Dorothy Lane Market also includes the brownies in a Best Dad Ever gift set ($70) that also includes Bittermilk Whiskey Sour Mix, Peak Extra Large Ice Cube Trays, and Poppy Popcorn Smoky Texas Popcorn.
Dorothy Lane Market’s Killer Brownie comes in a dozen different flavors including Lemon Blonde, Salted Caramel, German Chocolate and the Original Killer Brownie.