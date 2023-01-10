Dessert café closes in Springboro, new restaurant coming soon

Rana Shalash, founder and co-owner of Sweet Tooth, told Dayton.com when she opened that owning a one-stop-shop for kindred sweet tooth-ers like herself had been a longtime dream.

The shop served gelato, crepes, waffles on a stick, Boba tea, milkshakes and more.

According to the post, the space will be converted into a new Mediterranean-style restaurant.

“We want to thank the people of Springboro for the beautiful memories, and we hope you’ll reach out to us for any event you have planned,” the post said.

When the business announced the closing Monday night on Facebook, several customers noted they were sad to see the shop go but thanked the owners for providing a special place.

“Thank you! We had a blast visiting your store,” Tim Morningstar wrote. “My kids have told everyone from out of town about you. Good luck on whatever comes next for you both.”

“Sweet Tooth Springboro your concept, décor, and service really were/are unmatched,” Britt Morgan added. “Thank you for all of the sweet treats, smiles, and community you brought — so very sad to see you lose a storefront, but SO VERY excited to see where the new concept will go!!!”

“We are so sad to see you go! It was always such a treat for my kids! Always their choice for any reward! We’ll miss you,” Ashley Baughman said.

To stay up to date on what will come next for Sweet Tooth, visit the establishment’s website or Facebook page.