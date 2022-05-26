dayton-daily-news logo
Did you know there is a breakfast food truck in downtown Dayton?

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in the area.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago
Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck celebrates one-year anniversary.

A breakfast food truck known for its burritos and steak bagels recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in the Dayton area.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton.

The team at Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck consists of (left to right) Destiny Wright, Da'Wanna Jones, Laura Duverglas, Damon Wright and Brittany Wright.

The team at Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck consists of (left to right) Destiny Wright, Da'Wanna Jones, Laura Duverglas, Damon Wright and Brittany Wright.

The team at Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck consists of (left to right) Destiny Wright, Da'Wanna Jones, Laura Duverglas, Damon Wright and Brittany Wright.

Destiny Wright, who owns the food truck with her brother, Damon, explained the idea to have a food truck crossed her mind when she was working in downtown Dayton and was hungry for some breakfast food. She said there are usually food trucks downtown that serve lunch, but none that had breakfast.

She said she called her brother immediately and next thing she knew “he pushed us to take off.” The siblings both had experience cooking, but Destiny said Damon previously worked in different restaurants and even managed and supervised kitchens.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck offers made-to-order breakfast Tuesday through Friday and does catering and events on the weekend.

The food truck uses cage-free brown eggs from a local farmer in Fairborn and meat from a butcher in Dayton.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton.

“We try to get all of our products from our community that we serve, so everyone is coming together,” Destiny said.

Other menu items include waffles, a breakfast bowl, build your own omelet or sandwich and french toast.

Destiny said she is looking forward to growing, expanding and hopefully getting a brick-and-mortar as they outgrow the trailer.

“We appreciate the support and will continue to offer fresh, quality food with great customer service,” she said.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck is open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Customers can order at the food truck, online or through DoorDash.

For more information, visit Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck’s Facebook page. To order online or view their full menu, click here.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton.

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

