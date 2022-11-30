District Market opens tomorrow in downtown Dayton with several food vendors

A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening tomorrow on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District.
District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
Credit: Natalie Jones
“These are small businesses that have been in the game, but were never able to get the exposure,” said Tae Winston, owner of District Market. “I’m looking to give them the exposure and I’m just praying the community comes through and supports them.”
District Market will feature six different food businesses including Chase Concessions, CheezCake Lab, Debril, Fruitilicious, Kula Kula and Sisters. The vendors will serve anything from soul rolls, pasta, gumbo, Chicago dogs, salads and quesadillas to fruit cups, cheesecake and cookies, Winston explained.
“I like District Market because they’re going to have a different menu every single day,” Winston said. “These people are going to give you something different.”
In addition, there will be seven local companies on the shelves of the market with jams, seasonings, pancake mix and more. Winston said she has also applied for a license to allow her to sell locally-made wine at her shop.
Vendors will be on a six-month rotation, allowing other small businesses the opportunity to learn, network and grow, Winston said.
“We just need community support so we can help more people to believe in their dreams, so they can go bigger,” she added.
The soft opening for District Market kicks off at noon on Thursday, Dec. 1. During the month of December, the market will be open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Winston said they are planning for a grand opening in January where the market’s hours will expand.
Winston has already been assisting other entrepreneurs in a similar concept on West Third Street. The Entrepreneurs Shoppe houses an array of 30 small businesses with retail products like clothing, soaps, skin care and more.
For more information on District Market or to see menus from the vendors, visit the market’s Facebook page.
