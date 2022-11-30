District Market opens tomorrow in downtown Dayton with several food vendors

District Market will feature six different food businesses including Chase Concessions, CheezCake Lab, Debril, Fruitilicious, Kula Kula and Sisters. The vendors will serve anything from soul rolls, pasta, gumbo, Chicago dogs, salads and quesadillas to fruit cups, cheesecake and cookies, Winston explained.

“I like District Market because they’re going to have a different menu every single day,” Winston said. “These people are going to give you something different.”

In addition, there will be seven local companies on the shelves of the market with jams, seasonings, pancake mix and more. Winston said she has also applied for a license to allow her to sell locally-made wine at her shop.

Vendors will be on a six-month rotation, allowing other small businesses the opportunity to learn, network and grow, Winston said.

“We just need community support so we can help more people to believe in their dreams, so they can go bigger,” she added.

The soft opening for District Market kicks off at noon on Thursday, Dec. 1. During the month of December, the market will be open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Winston said they are planning for a grand opening in January where the market’s hours will expand.

Winston has already been assisting other entrepreneurs in a similar concept on West Third Street. The Entrepreneurs Shoppe houses an array of 30 small businesses with retail products like clothing, soaps, skin care and more.

For more information on District Market or to see menus from the vendors, visit the market’s Facebook page.