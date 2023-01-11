District Market to hold grand opening: ‘This is an opportunity for customers to support our future full service restaurants’

The marketplace held a soft opening in November, allowing merchants an opportunity to refine their menus and build relationships with customers, the release said.

“We quickly realized people enjoy our good vibes here and they like to chat with us and others as they try our food or shop at our shelves,” said Monique Briscoe-Love, owner of Sisters and the manager of District Market. “People can network here and still be on their way when they need to get back to work.”

According to the release, District Market is adding standing tables to the space to expand on the grab-and-go concept. The installation of tables is thanks to a partnership with 2nd Life Restoration, located at 411 E. Fifth Street.

“District Market is just about the community,” Winston said. “When you support someone here you’re supporting a dream.”

Winston has already been assisting other entrepreneurs in a similar concept on West Third Street. The Entrepreneurs Shoppe houses an array of 30 small businesses with retail products like clothing, soaps, skin care and more.

The marketplace, located at 200 Wayne Avenue, is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The grand opening will feature product samples and special offerings. For more information or to stay up to date, visit District Market’s Facebook page.