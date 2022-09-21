BreakingNews
WATCH NOW: Community Conversation focuses on Air Force’s 75th and where Wright-Patt is headed
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dorothy Lane Market designers win Pillsbury’s cake decorating competition

Combined ShapeCaption
Two Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) cake designers competed in an international, multi-day competition and came out on top as the grand champion.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Two Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) cake designers competed this week in an international, multi-day competition and came out on top as the grand champion.

Lee Ann Parsons and Kaytlyn Stanuszek, Love Cakes by DLM designers, competed in Pillsbury’s Creative Cake Decorating Competition against cake designers from Canada, Mexico and other parts of the United States.

Combined ShapeCaption
Two Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) cake designers competed in an international, multi-day competition and came out on top as the grand champion.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Two Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) cake designers competed in an international, multi-day competition and came out on top as the grand champion.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Two Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) cake designers competed in an international, multi-day competition and came out on top as the grand champion.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“I am so very proud,” said Sabrina Fiffe, Love Cakes by DLM manager. “Lee Ann has wanted to participate in this international competition for so long, so her dreams have come true. This is a new experience for Kaytlyn that took her outside of her box, and I just couldn’t be more thrilled for them both.”

The six, two-person teams were evaluated on everything from artistry and skill to imagination, DLM said in a release. The competition was part of the International Baking Industry Exposition in Las Vegas.

ExploreNew pizza shop to open near UD

The release also explained competitors completed cakes live on the exhibit floor on Sunday and Monday. The winners were announced at a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

DLM said the judges announced winners in four categories: wedding cake, rolled fondant, buttercream and hyper-realistic.

Parsons and Stanuszek came in first place in the wedding cake and buttercream categories. They also took home the 21st Pillsbury Bakers’ Plus Grand Champion Trophy for their cumulative points in the competition.

ExploreTaco Street founder to open upscale barbershop with son in Wright-Dunbar

Parsons has been with Love Cakes by DLM for seven years. Stanuszek joined the team three years ago.

For more information about Love Cakes by DLM, the store’s boutique cake division, visit www.dorothylane.com/locations/LoveCakes.

Combined ShapeCaption
Two Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) cake designers competed in an international, multi-day competition and came out on top as the grand champion.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Two Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) cake designers competed in an international, multi-day competition and came out on top as the grand champion.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Two Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) cake designers competed in an international, multi-day competition and came out on top as the grand champion.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

In Other News
1
New pizza shop to open near UD
2
Taco Street founder to open upscale barbershop with son in...
3
10-year-old Dayton dancer appeared on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’
4
TELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?
5
Kettering Ice Arena open for season, new pro shop underway

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top