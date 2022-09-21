Dorothy Lane Market designers win Pillsbury’s cake decorating competition

Explore New pizza shop to open near UD

The release also explained competitors completed cakes live on the exhibit floor on Sunday and Monday. The winners were announced at a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

DLM said the judges announced winners in four categories: wedding cake, rolled fondant, buttercream and hyper-realistic.

Parsons and Stanuszek came in first place in the wedding cake and buttercream categories. They also took home the 21st Pillsbury Bakers’ Plus Grand Champion Trophy for their cumulative points in the competition.

Parsons has been with Love Cakes by DLM for seven years. Stanuszek joined the team three years ago.

For more information about Love Cakes by DLM, the store’s boutique cake division, visit www.dorothylane.com/locations/LoveCakes.