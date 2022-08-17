Dot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store

Dot’s Market, a locally owned and independently operated grocery store, announced via Facebook the opening date of its third store.
“Dot’s Market at Cross Pointe will be open on March 1st, 2023,” noted the Facebook post. “We are excited to open our third store located at Cross Pointe Center in Centerville. We will begin hiring at the first of the year.”
Nick Moshos, owner of Dot’s Market, previously told Dayton.com his goal is to grow and expand the grocery store brand.
The new store, located in the building that previously housed the Earth Fare grocery chain at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 176, is about 7,000 square feet bigger than the current Dot’s Market locations. Moshos previously said they will be able to offer additional products and services at the new store.
Moshos took over ownership of the Kettering store, located at 2274 Patterson Road, in 2019 after serving as a bag boy for 11 years. Prior to becoming owner, he paid his way through college with his Dot’s paychecks. When he graduated from Wright State University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in human resources, he had several job interviews but found himself at Dot’s inquiring about buying the store.
“I was looking to do something big,” Moshos previously said.
Moshos became owner of the Bellbrook store, located at 118 W. Franklin Street, a little over a year ago when former owner, Robert Bernhard Jr., was ready to retire.
He previously said his biggest draw to Cross Pointe stemmed from knowing every business in the shopping center is locally owned and independently operated.
The full service grocery store is known for its fresh cut meats, broasted chicken, chicken salad and several other deli items.
For more information, visit Dot’s Market’s Facebook page or website.
