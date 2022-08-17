dayton-daily-news logo
Dot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store

Dot's Market plans to expand to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. Dot’s new store will be located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 176, where the former Earth Fare grocery chain was located. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
4 minutes ago

Dot’s Market, a locally owned and independently operated grocery store, announced via Facebook the opening date of its third store.

“Dot’s Market at Cross Pointe will be open on March 1st, 2023,” noted the Facebook post. “We are excited to open our third store located at Cross Pointe Center in Centerville. We will begin hiring at the first of the year.”

Dot’s Market owner Nick Moshos with his wife, Krystal, and two children, Lucas and Sylvia, inside the new store location.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Nick Moshos, owner of Dot’s Market, previously told Dayton.com his goal is to grow and expand the grocery store brand.

The new store, located in the building that previously housed the Earth Fare grocery chain at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 176, is about 7,000 square feet bigger than the current Dot’s Market locations. Moshos previously said they will be able to offer additional products and services at the new store.

ExploreDot’s Market to open third store in Centerville: ‘We really felt at home’

Moshos took over ownership of the Kettering store, located at 2274 Patterson Road, in 2019 after serving as a bag boy for 11 years. Prior to becoming owner, he paid his way through college with his Dot’s paychecks. When he graduated from Wright State University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in human resources, he had several job interviews but found himself at Dot’s inquiring about buying the store.

“I was looking to do something big,” Moshos previously said.

Moshos became owner of the Bellbrook store, located at 118 W. Franklin Street, a little over a year ago when former owner, Robert Bernhard Jr., was ready to retire.

ExploreMoeller Brew Barn to open Friday in Dayton: ‘All of our beers tell a story’

He previously said his biggest draw to Cross Pointe stemmed from knowing every business in the shopping center is locally owned and independently operated.

The full service grocery store is known for its fresh cut meats, broasted chicken, chicken salad and several other deli items.

For more information, visit Dot’s Market’s Facebook page or website.

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

