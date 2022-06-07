Dot’s Market to open third location in Centerville: ‘We really felt at home’

“I was looking to do something big,” Moshos recalled.

Moshos became owner of the Bellbrook store, located at 118 W. Franklin Street, a little over a year ago when former owner, Robert Bernhard Jr., was ready to retire from the grocery store business.

Dot’s new store will be located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 176, where the former Earth Fare grocery chain was located. Moshos said there were several different opportunities for a third location, but Cross Pointe Shopping Center made the most sense.

“My biggest draw to Cross Pointe is every business in Cross Pointe is locally owned and independently operated just like Dot’s Market,” Moshos said. “We really felt at home.”

The full service grocery store is known for its fresh cut meats, broasted chicken, chicken salad and several other deli items.

Moshos said customers will be able to find the same products at the new store as their other two locations. He said the new space is about 7,000 square feet bigger than their current locations, so they will be able to have additional products and services at the new store.

Dot’s Market at Cross Pointe will open “as soon as possible,” Moshos said.

He said he is excited about the “overwhelmingly positive” response from the community and looks forward to working with them in the future.

“I always wanted to do something big, but I never expected it to be this big,” Moshos said. “My family and I are very blessed to have this opportunity.”

For more information, visit the grocery store’s Facebook page or website.