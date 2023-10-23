Downtown Dayton lounge near Schuster Center closes

Zen Lounge, located at 121 N. Ludlow St. in downtown Dayton next to the Arts Garage for the Schuster Center, closed its doors on Friday, Oct. 20, according to a post on the lounge’s Facebook page.

When the lounge opened in Oct. 2021, they planned for a sushi chef to be on site until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the option for people stopping by after work to call ahead and pre-order. They had served sushi rolls, sushi bowls, sushi burritos and salad. They also had cocktails and craft beer.

As time went on, their menu focused on appetizers like edamame and shumai, salads and paninis.

The space on the ground floor of the Talbott Tower has a long history of operating as a bar. Prior to the Zen Lounge, the space housed Hannah’s bar and J-Alans bar.

We have reached out for more information in regards to the closure. When we know more, we will update this story.