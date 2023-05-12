X

Downtown Dayton marketplace expands evening hours

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
11 minutes ago

A downtown Dayton marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own is expanding its hours.

District Market is now open noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“We decided to expand the hours because 5 p.m. wasn’t long enough to catch people as they were getting off (work),” said Tae Winston, owner of District Market.

District Market features six established merchants selling everything from soul food and Mexican food to cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, fruit cups and more. Merchants include Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo., CheezCake Lab and Lee Lee’s Cookies.

In addition, there are several retail merchants featured along the market wall selling “sundries” that range from packaged treats and art to health and wellness products. Merchants include Plant Bay, ScRUMptious Dessert and Candice Paints.

The marketplace held a grand opening in January after a soft opening last December. District Market is similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright Dunbar District.

Winston also assists other entrepreneurs in a similar concept on West Third Street. The Entrepreneurs Shoppe houses an array of 30 small businesses with retail products such as clothing, soaps, skin care and more.

District Market is a grab-and-go concept with standing tables in the space.

The marketplace is located at 200 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s Oregon District. For more information, visit District Market’s Facebook page.

