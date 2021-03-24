Downtown Dayton will be in ‘Spring Fling’ mode at next Sidewalk Sale

The afternoon’s activities include:

● Retailers will have merchandise for sale displayed in front of their storefronts.

● Downtown eateries will offer take-away food and drink specials for guests to enjoy while they stroll, and also invite guests to dine and drink on their patios.

● Roving entertainers, including acoustic musicians and street magicians, will be out on the streets.

● Local artisans will be selling items from booths along downtown’s pedestrian thoroughfares.

● Free activities and treats from downtown businesses, including a spring plant project with Now and Zen DIY studios and free cookies from Salt Block Biscuit Company.

There are multiple ways to stay up-to-date with all the latest on Dayton Sidewalk Sales. A map of the April Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale and a complete list of participating businesses and their special offerings during the event will be updated at www.downtowndayton.org/sidewalksale.