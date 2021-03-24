Downtown Dayton will be in ‘Spring Fling’ mode at next Sidewalk Sale

More than 40 small businesses and restaurants in downtown Dayton will expand their service outside for a spring sidewalk sale in early April.
A Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme of the day will be “Spring Fling,” according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP), which organizes the event.
“Spring is here, and we know that many people want to take advantage of the outdoors while the weather warms up, and they can do that at the Sidewalk Sale while supporting local businesses,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the DDP.
Three months of downtown Sidewalk Sale events are already scheduled: April 3, May 8 and June 5.
The open-air experience will take place throughout downtown, and guests are invited to explore the entire footprint of the Sidewalk Sale, where they will find special attractions lining the sidewalks in front of their favorite downtown establishments, according to a DDP press release.
The afternoon’s activities include:
● Retailers will have merchandise for sale displayed in front of their storefronts.
● Downtown eateries will offer take-away food and drink specials for guests to enjoy while they stroll, and also invite guests to dine and drink on their patios.
● Roving entertainers, including acoustic musicians and street magicians, will be out on the streets.
● Local artisans will be selling items from booths along downtown’s pedestrian thoroughfares.
● Free activities and treats from downtown businesses, including a spring plant project with Now and Zen DIY studios and free cookies from Salt Block Biscuit Company.
There are multiple ways to stay up-to-date with all the latest on Dayton Sidewalk Sales. A map of the April Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale and a complete list of participating businesses and their special offerings during the event will be updated at www.downtowndayton.org/sidewalksale.