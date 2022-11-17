BreakingNews
NFL Players Association calls Bengals’ field ‘unsafe,’ wants immediate replacement
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Downtown Dollars Bonus Buy deal arrives for holiday season

What to Know
By
13 minutes ago

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this holiday season.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.

Downtown Dollars is one e-gift card that is redeemable at more than 80 participating businesses in downtown Dayton. Several restaurants, pubs, retailers, and service providers are included in the program.

ExplorePine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices

“The holidays are about giving and giving back, both to your loved ones and your community,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “The Downtown Dollars program is an easy way to finish your holiday shopping and support the independent businesses that make downtown unique. Downtown Dollars make a great gift no matter the time of year, but this Bonus Buy is the perfect time to shop for everyone on your list and even yourself this holiday season!”

Downtown Dollars Bonus Buy funds will be delivered to the purchaser in $25 gift vouchers separate from their original $50 purchase. The $50 Downtown Dollars e-gift card purchased by the customer does not expire, but $25 Bonus Buy cards will expire if not used by Saturday, Dec. 31. Each customer may earn a maximum of four $25 Bonus Buy cards.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Also, when you purchase Downtown Dollars for yourself or to give to others as a gift, the e-gift card is delivered via email or text message. Bonus Buy cards are limited and only available while funds last.

ExploreOregon District restaurant celebrates 11 years with throwback menu items

A full list of participating businesses and more information on the program, as well as instructions to purchase Downtown Dollars is available at www.downtowndayton.org/dollars.

In Other News
1
Ha Ha Pizza looking for local artists to help ‘liven up the dining...
2
Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future
3
Amy Schneider takes second in third finals game of ‘Jeopardy!’...
4
Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday with ‘something for everyone’
5
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top