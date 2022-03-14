Dragons single-game ticket sales begin soon

The Dragons 22nd Opening Night game will be held Friday, April 8 when they host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m.

You can purchase single-game tickets for the regular season at the Dragons box office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark, online at daytondragons.com, by phone by calling the Dragons Box Office at 937-228-2287, or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.