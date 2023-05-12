Dublin Pub to celebrate 25 years with throwback menu, prices

The restaurant, located at 300 Wayne Ave., was started by seven men with various backgrounds, who teamed up to purchase a vacant property that previously housed a Shell gas station. The property was once the site of the mixed use Dover building constructed in the mid 1800′s. The building submerged in the 1913 flood and was torn down in 1961. The Shell station was built in 1965.

Owner Steve Tieber worked at Newcom’s, a bar in the Oregon District, for eight years, before the opportunity to be involved with the pub came up.