Dublin Pub to celebrate 25 years with throwback menu, prices

The Dublin Pub in Dayton’s Oregon District is celebrating 25 years of business on Monday, May 15 with a menu and prices dating back to 1998.
The restaurant, located at 300 Wayne Ave., was started by seven men with various backgrounds, who teamed up to purchase a vacant property that previously housed a Shell gas station. The property was once the site of the mixed use Dover building constructed in the mid 1800′s. The building submerged in the 1913 flood and was torn down in 1961. The Shell station was built in 1965.
Owner Steve Tieber worked at Newcom’s, a bar in the Oregon District, for eight years, before the opportunity to be involved with the pub came up.
“My partners and I all had some Irish Heritage, enjoyed Guinness and Irish Whiskey,” Tieber previously said. “The old Shell gas station on the corner of Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue was still vacant just across the street from The Oregon District, so we decided to put our Irish Pub there. I remember that we were terrified no one would cross the street from The Oregon District to visit our place.”
The pub has not only became a busy lunch and dinner spot, but a popular place to watch live music and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The throwback menu for the restaurant’s anniversary features fish and chips for $6.25 compared to today’s price for a single order of $14.99; Shepard’s pie for $7.95 compared to today’s price of $15.99; a reuben for $6.25 compared to today’s price of $13.99 and several other options.
“As always, thank you to our customers for your constant support over the years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “We loved serving you 25 years ago, and we love serving you now!”
The throwback menu and prices are first come, first serve and for dine-in only customers, while supplies last.
For more information, visit www.dubpub.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.
