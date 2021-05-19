Dunkin’ location in the works for Englewood

A Cincinnati-based developer wants to open a new Dunkin’ in Englewood.
Gilligan Company submitted a major modification request to the city planning commission for the vacant lot on Main Street next to Advanced Auto Parts. The commission unanimously voted to recommend the application to city council.
If approved by council the vacant lot at 849 Main Street will become a 2,310-square-foot Dunkin’ with a double-lane drive thru. It is currently zoned as a Special Planned Unit Development and allows for the proposed use, but any changes to a current zoning must go through the approval process.
“An S-PUD… has to be approved as a total plan, which would include all of that area which is the auto parts store next door and the vacant lot. By making any changes to that you need to come back and have it approved,” said planning commission vice president, Karen Strider-Iiames.
According to documents submitted to the commission by civil engineer Karen Burkhard, Gilligan Company has been looking for a site in Englewood for the last few years.
The company owns other Dunkin’ locations as well as some Subway, Popeyes, and GoCo locations.
“Dunkin’ submitted a thoughtful plan with an attractive building, double drive thru lanes, and landscaping that will fit in well with our Main Street through the city. I think they offer another restaurant option for residents,” she said.
The commission made several recommendations to the developer before voting including a decrease in the required parking lot spaces from 23 to 20 and three signs instead of the four that were proposed.
The city traffic engineers will perform traffic studies if council approves the application but Strider -Iiames doesn’t think that the restaurant will impact traffic on Main Street. “The drive thru starts at the back of the area and goes up to the sign, so it should not cause a problem on Main Street.”
Council will review the application at the May 25 council meeting.