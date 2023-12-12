Dunkin’ opens in Huber Heights

A grand opening celebration is planned for Dec. 19.

The area’s newest Dunkin’ at 7680 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights is in the midst of a soft opening with a grand opening planned for Dec. 19.

During the grand opening celebration from 8 to 11 a.m., Gilligan Company, the franchisee of the new Dunkin’, will present a $1,000 donation to Dayton Children’s Hospital. There will also be a ribbon cutting, giveaways and photo opportunities with the brand’s mascots, circus acts and balloon animals.

“We are excited to have Gilligan Company supporting Dayton Children’s Hospital through their Dunkin’ Huber Heights Grand Opening Ceremony,” said Lexi Kopilchack, Children’s Miracle Network manager for the Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation. “With their support, kids and families have access to world-class care right in their community.”

The Huber Heights coffee shop, which opened its doors on Dec. 6, features Dunkin’s “Next Generation” restaurant design with a double drive-thru and a dedicated area for mobile order pick-ups. Guests can also enjoy Dunkin’s signature iced beverages served through a tap system.

Gilligan Company is also the franchisee of a new Popeyes restaurant planning to open in February at 7666 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, next door to the new Dunkin’, said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Gilligan Company.

The franchisee is continuing to hire for the Popeyes restaurant. Those interested should visit www.teamgilligan.com.

