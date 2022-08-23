Edible cookie dough shop teams up with Frost Factory to open Austin Landing location

Explore Boozy slushies shop opening new location at Austin Landing

Jamie Gregory, co-owner of The Frost Factory, previously told this news outlet she chose Austin Landing as their next location because of its outdoor drinking area.

“We were wanting one in the Dayton area, we just didn’t know where,” she previously said. “With us loving Austin Landing and them having a D.O.R.A. (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) now, it just made sense to put one at that location.”

The Frost Factory opened its first location at Butler County’s Liberty Center in July 2020 and has plans to continue to grow.

Combined Shape Caption Frost Factory sells a variety of drinks, with alcohol for the adults, non-alcohol for the kids, at Liberty Center. Jamie Gregory and Samantha Wendt, owners of Frost Factory, recently signed a lease to open their second location along Main Street in Hamilton. PROVIDED Combined Shape Caption Frost Factory sells a variety of drinks, with alcohol for the adults, non-alcohol for the kids, at Liberty Center. Jamie Gregory and Samantha Wendt, owners of Frost Factory, recently signed a lease to open their second location along Main Street in Hamilton. PROVIDED

Rhodus explained she became friends with Gregory after she purchased cookie dough from her shop, which eventually sparked this new idea.

“A couple more locations may be down the road,” Rhodus said.

Customers will be able to order Spoonful’s edible cookie dough in either one, two or three scoops and add toppings like chocolate chips, crushed graham crackers, chocolate syrup and roasted marshmallows, Rhodus explained.

She said popular flavors include Chocolate Chip, Sugar Cookie, Cookies & Cream and S’mores Dough. Customers will also be able to purchase “dough to go” containers.

Meanwhile, The Frost Factory will serve frozen slushies, with or without alcohol. Slushy flavors change with the seasons, but a popular flavor is the Mermaid Mule, a blue drink with a mix of coconut, ginger and vodka.

Customers will also be able to order the slushies in flights or 40-ounce fishbowls.

Combined Shape Caption Spoonful, an edible cookie dough shop, is partnering with The Frost Factory, a boozy and non-alcoholic slushy shop, to offer both treats in one space at Austin Landing. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Spoonful, an edible cookie dough shop, is partnering with The Frost Factory, a boozy and non-alcoholic slushy shop, to offer both treats in one space at Austin Landing. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“Who wouldn’t want cookie dough and a slushy together?” Rhodus said.

The Frost Factory and Spoonful will be located at 3633 Rigby Road, across from elé Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar. The shop is expected to open in mid-to-late September, Rhodus said.

For more information about Spoonful, visit www.spoonfulcookiedough.com or its Facebook page.

For more information about The Frost Factory, visit the shop’s Facebook page.