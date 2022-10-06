El Toro bringing new concept to Miamisburg

El Toro is creating a first of its kind, fast-casual restaurant featuring El Toro’s Mexican cuisine.
Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, confirmed El Toro Express is coming to Miamisburg on North Springboro Pike in a space that was previously a Burger King.
“It’s a new project that we have going on,” Alvarez said. “We are waiting on materials for the doors, windows.”
He explained the complete renovation of the building is taking longer than expected due to the amount of time to order materials.
Customers will be able to create their own burritos, tacos and nachos. Alvarez explained this concept will be similar to Chipotle but with El Toro’s food and cuisine. He also noted they will have some additional, unique items in this space including margaritas to-go.
“We’re trying to create something where it can be fast enough for you to just come and go,” Alvarez said.
He explained this new restaurant concept is building off of the idea of to-go cocktails, launched during the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant will also have a drive-thru.
“We are working to make it happen,” Alvarez said.
Other projects El Toro is working on in the Dayton area include relocating El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill on Indian Ripple to the former space of Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery at The Greene Town Center.
Alvarez said he hopes to open the new location in one to two months as they wait on inspections.
El Toro also has plans to open an additional sit-down restaurant on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.
“We believe it’s going to be a really good addition to the Fairborn area since that area has grown a lot,” Alvarez said.
El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill currently has 14 Dayton-area locations. For more information about the restaurant, visit www.eltorobarandgrill.com.
