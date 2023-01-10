El Toro relocates to The Greene, plans to add patio

BreakingNews
Dayton basketball great to have jersey retired by University of Kentucky
Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

By Natalie Jones
33 minutes ago

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill has relocated its Beavercreek restaurant at 4448 Indian Ripple Road to the former space of Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery at The Greene Town Center.

Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, told Dayton.com their last day in the Greene Crossing shopping center was on Sunday, Jan. 8. They reopened across the street in the new space at 4402 Walnut Street on Monday, Jan. 9.

“We’re excited,” Alvarez said. “It’s a place where everyone can feel welcomed.”

The family-owned Mexican restaurant features several elements throughout the space to give customers a look into their culture. One of the main areas has a layout similar to a hacienda. Alvarez explained a hacienda is a large house in Mexico that features a patio surrounded by balconies and a garden or fountain in the middle. El Toro has recreated two balconies on each side of the room with Mexican-styled decorations and a handmade tree in the middle.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“I think all the elements we add... gives it a little bit of life to the building,” Alvarez said.

He said they have plans to add a patio to the rear of the building by summer.

El Toro is working on several projects throughout the Dayton area including renovating its Bellbrook location, opening El Toro Express in Miamisburg and opening an additional restaurant in Fairborn.

Alvarez said they are continuously working to create new dishes and make their restaurants better while sharing their culture with the Miami Valley.

El Toro currently has 14 Dayton-area locations. For more information, visit www.eltorobarandgrill.com.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

