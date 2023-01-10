El Toro relocates to The Greene, plans to add patio

“I think all the elements we add... gives it a little bit of life to the building,” Alvarez said.

He said they have plans to add a patio to the rear of the building by summer.

Explore El Toro bringing new concept to Miamisburg

El Toro is working on several projects throughout the Dayton area including renovating its Bellbrook location, opening El Toro Express in Miamisburg and opening an additional restaurant in Fairborn.

Alvarez said they are continuously working to create new dishes and make their restaurants better while sharing their culture with the Miami Valley.

El Toro currently has 14 Dayton-area locations. For more information, visit www.eltorobarandgrill.com.